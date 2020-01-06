Carbon police chief, 9 other cops recognized for kindness, community program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Carbon Police Station and a policewoman from the Compostela Police Station were among 10 awardees who were recognized for their kind works and their notable programs in the community.

Police Captain Alvin Llamedo, Carbon Police Station chief, was given the Medalya ng Papuri for his “Children’s Haven” program.

The Medalya ng Papuri is a medal given to the policemen who have shown their good deeds in the community by creating their own programs and simply extending their help to their fellowmen in need.

”Lipay kaayo kay at least nakita nila kung unsay effort nga atong gi himo para sa mga bata,” said Police Captain Alvin Llamedo, Carbon Police Station chief, about his award — the Medalya ng Papuri, which was given to him during the Philippine National Police Ethics Day celebration at the Philippine Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) headquarters in Cebu City on January 6, 2020.

(I am glad that they will be able to recognize the efforts we are making for the children.)

The “Children’s Haven” is an annual Saturday activity of the Carbon Police Station headed by Llamedo that gathers children living near Carbon Public Market to teach them good manners and right conduct, reading and writing.

The program of Llamedo started last September 14, 2019 has since caught the attention of the community and even those from the private sector who later partnered with the Carbon Police Station to donate food and things needed in the program.

For Llamedo, the goal of the program was to keep the children away from the possibility of being used by criminals.

He said he was grateful that the organization had recognized his efforts although even without it, he would still pursue the program as he considered it part of his responsibility.

Another awardee was Police Staff Sergeant Mylene Edejer from Compostela police station, who helped a woman from Canlaon, Negros Oriental, to find her mother that she had not met for 17 years.

With Edejer’s help, the woman was able to meet her mother last August 3, 2018 in Compostela.

Another awardee was Police Corporal Lyndon Cris Fuentes, of the Abellana Police Station, who helped a sidewalk vendor selling oranges, whose apprehension last November 21, 2019 by the Prevention Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) of Cebu City was caught on camera, posted on Facebook and went viral.

The other awardees included Police Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Cinco of Mandaue City Police Office for spending his birthday every December 24 with less fortunate people; and Police Master Sergeant Carlos Barluado of Toledo City Police Station for helping build last December 25, 2019, a barricade along the road from landslide prone areas near the Bagakay Elementary School in Toledo City.

Police Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana, deputy regional director for administration of PRO-7, said that it was important that the acts of good deeds were being recognized to set an example and to remind the police of their duty to the community.

“As police officers, the world does not demand of us to be the best we could ever be. But in everything we do, we do with pride and what is right,” said Usana./dbs