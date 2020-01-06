Capitol to give P3 million to Cebu City government for Sinulog celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government will be extending a P3 million financial assistance and other resources to Cebu City for the Sinulog 2020.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia met with representatives of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and the Sinulog Governing Board at past 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, to discuss how the Capitol could help in the preparation and on the day of the Sinulog.

In a press conference prior to the meeting, Garcia said the Sinulog season would be the Capitol’s chance to repay the support of the city government during the relaunch of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo last August 2019.

She said that the Capitol would give P3 million in financial assistance to the Cebu City government for the holding of the Sinulog 2020 and the Fiesta Señor.

“Ang gugma pagabaslan ug pagabayran (Love should be returned and repaid). We really appreciated all of the support that the city government has extended to the provincial government last year when we relaunched the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo,” said Garcia.

Garcia said the success of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo was largely contributed by the city’s willingness to provide the venue and the help of Cebu City’s Department of Public Services.

Capitol used the Cebu City Sports Center, the same venue as the Sinulog, during the Festival of Festivals.

“Karon, event na man sad ni sa Cebu City government ( Now that Cebu City is having an event also), we will be extending our support as well. The best way we can do that is financially,” Garcia said.

Aside from the financial assistance, Garcia said the Provincial Health Office might also help in responding to health concerns during the Grand Mardi Gras this January 19./dbs