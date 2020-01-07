2 men shot dead within 3 hours in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two persons were shot dead by still unidentified assailants in a span of just three hours in Barangays Basak San Nicolas and Cogon Pardo, Cebu City this afternoon, January 7, 2020.

Police identified the first victim as Arnold Albano, 34, of Villa Kalubihan, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, who was shot while posting a paper on the wall of a sari-sari store past 1 p.m. along L. Gabuya Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, here.

Police Master Sergeant Nicolo Gonzales of the Mambaing Police Station told reporters that Albano, who was a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver was posting a notice of the elected officers of their organzation when a man who witnesses thought was only passing by, suddenly shot him several times.

Gonzales said the incident happened so fast that residents in the area failed to identify the suspect and only saw him fleeing the crime scene on board a motorcycle.

Albano sustained gunshot wounds on the left side of his chest and head.

Gonzales said the victim’s wife could not cite any possible suspect since she claimed that her husband had no known enemies in their area.

However, Albano was reportedly involved in a heated argument with several motorcycle-for-rent drivers last month.

According to the wife, Albano got into an argument with some habal-habal drivers whom he admonished for taking passengers even if they are not residents of the area.

Gonzales said they will pursue the information given by Albano’s wife as it could be related to his killing.

Meanwhile, barely three hours later, another man was shot dead along Sitio All Season, Barangay Cogon Pardo.

Police Staff Sergeant Christian Talam identified the victim as Arniel Salandron, 31, a resident of Sitio Villabuena, Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo.

According to Talam, the victim was walking along an alley when two suspects identified as Robert Oliveros and Jurous Entera shot him on the face.

Salandron sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his nose.

The suspects quickly fled after shooting the victim.

Talam said that they are still looking for possible witnesses who can help them identify the assailants.

Talam said they are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the suspects. /rcg