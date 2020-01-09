Lapu-Lapu City to close roads for Traslacion  

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Some roads will be closed in Lapu-Lapu City on January 18, 2019, Saturday, for the Traslacion and motorcade of Señor Sto. Niño.

The closure starts at around 11 p.m. on January 17, 2020, Friday, when all roads leading to the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market and Virgen dela Regla National Shrine will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The whole stretch of G.Y. dela Serna Street and a portion of M.L. Quezon National Highway from the Osmeña Bridge (first bridge) towards and up to the corner of P. Rodriguez Street, Looc Central School will be closed.

Also closed will be the stretch of S. Osmeña Street from the corner of Ceres Street up to the corner of Lopez Jaena Street (Church main entrance), the whole stretch of Lopez Jaena Street from Mantaue Road up to the corner of P. Rodriguez Street corner Dad Cleland Street, a portion of P. Rodriguez Street from the corner Canjulao Junction including Looc Chevron Street up to the corner of B.M. Dimataga St., Poblacion, and the whole stretch of B.M. Dimataga Street and whole stretched of Risdon Street.

The Osmeña Bridge will also be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 p.m. on Thursday to 1:30 a.m. Friday, and will be open from 1:30 a.m. until 5 a.m., where it will be closed again for the fluvial procession.

Check out the closures in this image:

Mario Napuli, head of City Traffic Enforcement System (CTMS) said, traffic enforcers will be deployed in different areas to guide motorists for an orderly movement of vehicular traffic.

Police are also deployed for security for the whole period of the event. /bmjo