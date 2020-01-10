PRO-7 identifies more HVT drug personalities in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has identified more drug personalities that are listed as regional high-value targets and are operating around Central Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon, director of PRO-7, said they have submitted the list of these drug personalities to the Philippine National Police (PNP) head office in Camp Crame after Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa, acting officer-in-charge of the PNP, directed all regional directors to submit the names of the drugs personalities they have identified through their intelligence monitoring.

According to De Leon, some of the names on the list were old personalities that continue to operate despite the arrest of the main source, while others were new personalities.

He said that while some of the personalities they listed were new ones, there were other personalities who now operate outside of Central Visayas but they will continue to pursue.

“Nakapag submit kasi kami na wala na sa area but we will be going after them kahit wala na sila sa area,” said De Leon.

(We have submitted names of those who have since left the area but we’ll continue to pursue them.)

De Leon admitted that although they have names, they are yet to verify the location of these persons as they are scattered around the region.

He added that as for now, they will have to withhold the name of these personalities to avoid disruptions in their ongoing surveillance operations.

He said that the intelligence team continue to gather information from previous and new arrested persons that may lead to these HVTs./elb