LPA to bring scattered rains in E. Visayas, Caraga as ‘amihan’ affects Luzon

MANILA, Philippines—A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm over Caraga and Eastern Visayas on Sunday as the northeast monsoon or “amihan” affects Luzon, the weather state bureau reported.

In its 4 a.m. public weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms in areas affected by the LPA.

The LPA was last seen at 655 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 3 a.m. Sunday.

However, Pagasa noted that the LPA has a low chance of turning into a storm.

Meanwhile, the amihan will bring cloudy skies and light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon.

These areas, especially those near the coast and in mountains, may possibly have occasional strong winds.

The rest of Luzon including Metro Manila on the other hand will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the amihan.