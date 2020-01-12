A Santo Niño dressed uniquely catches netizen’s eye

CEBU CITY, Philippines— During novena masses for the fiesta Señor, you will see a lot of people bringing with them the image of Señor Santo Niño.

Images in varying sizes can be seen during these Novena Masses. Some bring those small Santo Niños and some bring those big and almost life-sized Santo Niños.

Usually, we see these images wearing the traditional red and gold ensemble, but this Santo Niño was dressed differently, which caught the attention of this netizen.

Hart Emmanuel Villacencio, 17, attended the 4:30 p.m. Mass on the first day of the novena when he saw a Santo Niño’s image raised and was wearing the famous design of Louis Vuitton.

“When I first saw the LV-clothed Santo Niño I was shocked, of course, because it’s unusual. Then I realized it was pretty classic that I took a photo for I can show it to my friends,” said Villacencio.

After posting the photo he was then contacted by the person who dressed the Sto. Niño in a branded way.

“It was actually a masterpiece of Mr.Ralph Penelope Moran,” said Villacencio.

Villacencio immediately posted the photo on January 9 and has then become a novelty with 9,900 shares and 7,100 reactions as of January 12. /dbs