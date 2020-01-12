Heartbroken man rescued from jumping off transmission tower in Medellin town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police and rescue teams from Medellin town in northern Cebu rescued a 20-year-old man from jumping off a transmission tower on Sunday midnight, January 12.

Police Master Sergeant Mariano Aluba of Medellin Police Station confirmed to CDN Digital that a male security guard attempted to jump from a transmission tower located at Sitio Saging, Barangay Dayhagon, in Medellin, Cebu.

Quoting reports from the police’s initial investigation, Aluba said that the distressed security guard decided to climb the transmission tower after learning that his girlfriend had been seeing another man.

“He almost reached the top where the live wires are located. Fortunately, the man did not sustain any physical injuries,” Aluba said in Cebuano.

“Initial reports from the investigating team assigned showed that the security guard was heartbroken when he learned that his girlfriend has been seeing another guy, and that this guy apparently goes and stays in the girlfriend’s house,” he added.

Police said they received the alert at past 11 p.m. on Friday, January 11, after the security guard’s friends spotted him climbing the tower shortly after their drinking session.

“One of his friends told investigators they saw him climbing the tower. He later asked the rest of the group to verify if it was indeed their (security guard) friend. In turn, they alerted nearby police. Police, and rescue teams from the disaster unit soon followed to do the rescue. His friends also joined and helped in the negotiation,” said Aluba.

The negotiation went for almost an hour, according to police reports. The security guard was then referred to the proper authorities for counseling and debriefing.

Last September, authorities in Medellin — a second-class municipality located approximately 120 kilometers north of Cebu City — also rescued a woman who climbed atop a tower owned by a telecommunications company that prompted authorities to shut it down for safety.

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /dbs