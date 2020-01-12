SWU Phinma Cobras to face Sports Yu in finals game of Mayor Edgardo C. Labella volleyball cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19 men’s volleyball champions Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras fought back from two sets down and overcame four deuces to advance to the finals of the Mayor Edgardo C. Labella Volleyball Cup past midnight on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium in Barangay San Nicolas in Cebu City.

The Cobras surpassed the onslaught brought on by Mischka, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 19-17, who was led by National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) star Joebert Almodiel.

The four-time Cesafi MVP Mark Kevin Petancio-led Cobras will face Sports Yu for the men’s open title this afternoon at the same venue.

Sports Yu clinched the other finals ticket by defeating in straight sets the Cebu Institute of Technology University CIT-U Wildcats manned Fiesta People, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26.

Sports Yu was powered by Cesafi veterans Edward Ybañez and John Carascal.

The women’s open title will be contested by the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) star Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina-led Tres Marias who clobbered Cesafi women’s volleyball runner-up SWU Phinma Cobras, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16.

The Tres Marias will contest the women’s open title against Harbor Pilot that is powered by another Cesafi MVP Therese Ramas.

Harbor Pilot, for its part, advanced to the finals by outlasting University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 13-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 17-15. / dcb