Osmeña Blvd. from CCSC to Plaza Independencia will be closed to traffic by noon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Public utility vehicles plying routes heading to the downtown area of Cebu City will have to take an alternate route as the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard from Cebu City Sports Center up to Plaza Independencia will be closed starting at noon today, January 12.

The road closure will be made to give way for the street dance parade of the 10 contingents taking part in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan, the second Sinulog 2020-related dance parade after Saturday’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

There was no definite time when the road closure will be lifted but it will be until after the event has been concluded.

In an advisory released this morning, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said “vehicular traffic will be re-routed temporarily on the affected streets during the Sinulog sa Kabataan-Dakbayan 2020, TODAY, January 12, 2020. ”

“The road closure will be along Osmeña Blvd., from Legaspi Extn. (Plaza Independencia) up to Cebu City Sports Center, starting at 12:00 noon until the activity is finished,” the advisory reads.

PUJs from Mabolo (03B) will take their regular route to General Maxilom Avenue then make a left to F. Ramos Street then right to Junquera Street and to Colon Street. They shall take Mabini Street then to V. Sotto Extension then to M.J.Cuenco Avenue and back to their usual route.

PUJs from Apas and Lahug ( 04B, 04D, 04E, 04H, 14D, 17B and 17D) shall take Gorordo Ave., turn right to Gen. Maxilom Ave., left turn to F. Ramos St., right turn to Junquera St., right turn to Colon St.

PUJs with route no. 14D, meanwhile, shall turn left to Colon St., right turn to Mabini St., right turn to V. Gullas St., right turn to Legaspi/Pelaez St., left turn to P. del Rosario St., to their usual route, then to their point of origin.

Here are the temporary routes that other affected PUJs will take:

1. Passenger jeep with Route Nos. 14B and 15 while passing along Osmeña Blvd., shall turn right to B. Rodriguez St., left turn to V. Rama Ave., proceed to V. Rama Extn., left turn to Tres de Abril St., right turn to Lakandula St., left turn to C. Padilla St., right turn to Panganiban St., left turn to Magallanes St., left turn to Borromeo St., left turn to Sanciangko St., right turn to Panganiban St., let turn to N. Bacalso Ave., right turn to V. Rama Ave., right turn to B. Rodriguez St., to Fuente Rotunda, to their usual route, then to their point of origin.

2. Passenger jeep coming from Guadalupe and Banawa go straight/turn right to V. Rama Ave., proceed to V. Rama Extn., right turn to Tres de Abril St., left turn to Carlock St., left turn to B. Aranas St., right turn to Lakandula St., left turn to Tupas St., then to Carbon Area. From Carbon Area, shall turn left to D. Jakosalem St., left turn to Magallanes St., right turn to Borromeo St., left turn to Sanciangko St., right turn to Panganiban St., left turn to N. Bacalso Ave., right turn to V. Rama Ave., then to their point of origin.

3. Passenger jeep coming from Talamban with Route Nos. 13B and 62C passing Junquera St. shall turn left to Colon St., right turn Mabini St., right turn V. Gullas St., right turn D. Jakosalem St., then to their point of origin.

4. Passenger jeep coming from Talamban with Route No. 62B and 65B passing Sikatuna St., shall right turn to V. Gullas St., right turn D. Jakosalem St., then to their point of origin.

5. Passenger jeep coming from Basak, Pardo and Labangon passing P. del Rosario St., while passing along N. Bacalso Ave. shall turn right to Leon Kilat St., right turn to Sanciangko St., then back to their point of origin.

6. PUJ’s coming from Inayawan, Basak, Pardo and Labangon passing Colon St., shall turn right to Leon Kilat St., right turn Magallanes St., then to their point of origin.

7. PUJ’s and other motor vehicles coming from the South passing N. Bacalso Ave., bound for SM, White Gold and North Bus Terminal, shall turn left to V. Rama Ave., right turn to B. Rodriguez St., proceed to Fuente Osmeña, to Gen. Maxilom Ave., then to their destination., From SM/NBT, shall turn right to Gen. Maxilom Ave., all the way up to Fuente Osmeña, turn right to B. Rodriguez St., left turn to V. Rama Ave., right turn to N. Bacalso Ave., then to their point of origin.

8. Passenger jeep coming from Urgello and USC Girls High shall follow to Leon Kilat St., left turn to Magallanes St., right turn to Plaridel St., left turn to M.C. Briones St., left turn to M.J. Cuenco Ave., right turn to Palma St., left turn to Arellano Blvd., then to their destination. From Pier, SM/NBT shall follow to M.J. Cuenco Ave., right turn to V. Gullas St., or follow to Sanciangko St., right turn to Legaspi St., to Pelaez St., left turn to P. del Rosario St., right turn to Osmeña Blvd., left turn to Urgello St., then to their point of origin.

9. Passenger jeep coming from Mandaue City passing V. Gullas St., shall turn left to P. Burgos St., left turn to Jereza St., left turn to M.J. Cuenco Ave., then to their point of origin. CCTO said modern jeepneys should follow the rerouting scheme of the PUJs based on their route number./elb