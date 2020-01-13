Veteran teams Tres Marias, Sports Yu are inaugural champions of Mayor Labella Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Tres Marias and Sports Yu, both manned by veteran players, were hailed as the inaugural champions of the first Mayor Edgardo Labella Volleyball Cup, which ended late Sunday night, January 12, 2020, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in barangay San Nicolas here.

First to finish their campaign as champions were the Tres Marias in the women’s division, as they outlasted the Harbor Pilots via come-from-behind fashion, 18-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-12.

In the men’s division, Sports Yu also had to go through five sets before beating the Cesafi Season 19 men’s volleyball champions Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 15-10.

Tres Marias had a stellar lineup as it was led by UAAP star Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina, a standout volleyball player of the University of Santo Tomas.

Rondina, from Compostela town, northern Cebu, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and received P2,500 as cash incentive.

Named as Best Libero was Ma. Tes Gloria of the Cesafi Season 19 girls volleyball champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, who finished second runner-up in the tournament.

Aside from Rondina, Tres Marias also had Jusabelle Brillo, a former Cesafi standout and a national team member.

In the men’s division, named as MVP was Royet Varga of the Sports Yu while his teammate, Som Kothaisong was hailed as the Best Libero.

Finishing as second runner-up was Mischka, led by NCAA standout Joebert Almodiel, which beat the Cebu Instiute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats-manned Fiesta People.

The champion teams in both divisions pocketed a cash prize of P30,000. The first, second and third runners up received P20,000, P15,000 and P10,000, respectively. A consolation prize of P5,000 was also be given to the fifth and sixth placers. /bmjo