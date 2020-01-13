Major Facebook redesign announced last spring begins rolling out

Approximately eight months after Facebook originally announced that the Facebook design which we know and (maybe) love will be but a thing of our memories, the new layout is emerging.

This news of the platform’s upcoming web and mobile design update was revealed during the F8 conference last spring, and now, the change has begun rolling out, according to CNET.

A small percentage of Facebook users are gaining access to “The New Facebook” by accepting an invitation that pops up automatically when they go to sign into the site.

What they then see once logged in is a significantly less blue version of the platform presented in a more organized, icon-based fashion. Stories are moved even further to the top of the page demonstrating the company’s intentions to capitalize on this tool.

This small collection of users can return to the old version of the platform if they prefer.

According to CNET, the media company stated that it intends to roll the update out more broadly before this spring. IB/JB