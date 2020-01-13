Nohara tells Taal affected families: Pray to the Sto. Niño

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Strengthen your faith in Señor Sto. Niño.

This was the call of Rev. Fr. Pacifico Nohara Jr., rector of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, to residents of the various towns in Luzon that were affected by the ash fall caused by the phreatic eruption of the Taal volcano on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Nohara, in an interview on Monday morning, January 13, 2020, said the welfare of the affected residents will be part of the prayers of the devotees of Señor Santo Niño as Cebu celebrates the 455th Fiesta Señor this Sunday, January 19.

“Ang inyo untang pagsalig ug pagtuo sa atong Ginoo dili unta mawagtang. Mao unta kini ang higayon nga mas molawom pa ang inyong pagtuo ug pagtawag Kaniya og tabang kay kining panahona mas nagkinahanglan kamo og tabang gikan Kaniya,” Nohara said.

(I hope that your faith in God will not waiver. During these trying times, may you deepen your faith and call for His help because this is the time that you need His help the most.)

Nohara said the victims of the calamity in Luzon would have to believe that in the grace of Señor Santo Niño, they will find relief in their distress.

“Uban kamo sa among panalangin nga lig-onon mo kanunay sa sitwasyon nga inyong nasinati karon. Nga adunay mga tawo nga motabang usab kaninyo, mga tawo nga himuoong instrumento ni Señor Santo Niño nga makapadayon kamo sa inyohang gimbuhaton ug makapangita kamo sa iyong mga pagkaon ug kapuy-an sa inyong pagbalhin,” the priest added.

(You are in our prayers that you may be strengthened amid this situation that you face now. And that there will be people who will be used by the Señor Santo Niño as instruments to help you, to provide you with food and shelter as you evacuate.)

The Basilica, on Monday, released a special prayer for the cessation of the activity of the Taal Volcano that has since affected thousands of residents in southern Luzon.

Nohara also called on the government to ensure that the needs of those affected by the ash fall will be meet to alleviate their situation.

The Taal Volcano first spewed ashes in a phreatic eruption on Sunday afternoon due to hydro-thermal activities.

The continuous activity of the volcano has prompted the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Philvolcs) to hoist Alert Level 4, which means that the unrest of the volcano has intensified and is characterized by earthquake swarms and volcanic tremors.

Early on Monday morning, earthquakes have rattled different parts of Southern Luzon, particularly Batangas province.

Taal’s eruption also lead to the cancellation of several flights to and from Manila as several parts in Metro Manila and Southern Luzon have been covered by the ash fall. / dcb