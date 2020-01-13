Gwen to reward towns with high rating in Suroy Suroy Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Northern Escapade of Suroy Suroy Sugbo, slated this January 22 to 24, 2020, may earn merits for its 15 participating towns.

Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez said the guests for three-day tour will be rating the performance of each town based on the entertainment, venue, food, and comfort rooms that they offered.

“Di man nato siya matawag nga competition but she (Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia) might give additional incentives for the towns that will top the rankings.

The participants are the judge here,” Ybañez said in an interview on Monday, January 13.

At least 305 paying guests have already confirmed and fully paid the tour package for the Northern Escapade. This is more than twice of the 147 paying participants that the Southern Heritage Trail yielded.

Ybañez added that they even had to decline over 70 guests who wanted to join the tour due to lack of accommodation.

Aside from the paying guests, Ybañez said they are also expecting Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to be on the tour. Mariano also completed the three-day southern heritage trail last November 2019.

The Northern Escapade will kick off with Consolacion town this January 22. Ybañez said the town is expected to exhibit a performance related to its centennial founding anniversary that will be celebrated this February.

Heading north, the Suroy Suroy Sugbo will also make stops in Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Daanbantayan and Medellin on the first day.

The second day of the tour will kick off in San Remigio followed by Bantayan Island to explore the towns of Santa Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos.

The participants will go back to mainland via Hagnaya Port in San Remigio on the third day where they will visit Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon and Catmon before making its finale in Liloan town.

Ybañez said the reception for the finale is also highly awaited as Liloan is expected to relate it to its celebration for the town’s 175th founding anniversary. /rcg