Comelec Cebu City reminds voters: register early

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Election (Comelec) in Cebu City urged the public to register early when the voters’ registration open once again on January 20, 2020.

The North and South District offices of the Comelec will be open on weekdays, Saturdays, and holidays, in order to cater to all transactions including new voters registration, transfer, and release of voter’s certificate.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, the Cebu City North District election officer, said in a phone interview, that they are already preparing to open the district office to the public on January 20, as they expect an influx of people.

The first day of the registration happens to be the day after the Sinulog and the celebration of the Hubo, and Sarno said the people might take the chance to register as the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño is close to the Comelec offices.

“Dili lang pud unta sila magtapok sa first day, naa pamay hangtud September 2021 para moregister,” said Sarno.

(They should not flock the Comelec office on the first day because the registration goes on until September 2021.)

However, Sarno said that people should not also wait for the last day of the registration as they did on September 30, 2019, when at least 1,000 tried to beat the deadline.

He said there is enough time in the next one year and eight months to register or process their transfers.

Sarno said they may also do offsite registrations when the need arises.

The Comelec reopened registrations after the Barangay elections. /rcg