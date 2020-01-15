PDRRMO’s Water Search and Rescue team to be deployed for fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will be sending out a water search and rescue (Wasar) team to the Sinulog fluvial procession this Saturday, January 18.

PDRRMO Chief Neil Angelo Sanchez, in an interview with CDN Digital, said he committed to the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCG-7) to deploy the Wasar team in case some vessels would lack one.

On Tuesday, January 14, Sanchez said they had a final coordination meeting with PCG-7 for the fluvial procession.

“Naay one team nga akong gi- standby kung kinahanglan pa ang uban nila (PCG-7) nga mga small crafts. Naa tay team nga gi-dedicate nato ana,” Sanchez said.

(We have one team that is on standby if they will need it for some of the small crafts. We have a team dedicated for that.)

During the fluvial procession, the PCG-7 will be deploying the BRP Capones, which will serve as the lead vessel, at least two speedboats to serve as the close-in security of the galleon, which will carry the image of the Señor Santo Niño, and at least eight other small vessels.

As of the deadline of the registration on January 14, a total of 146 seacrafts have registered with the PCG-7 that will participate in the fluvial procession.

These include 33 ship size vessels (above 15 gross tons[GT]), 96 passenger type motor bancas (3 to 15 GT) and 17 small type motor bancas (below 3 GT)

Commander Rodolfo Dela Peña, chief of the Task Unit Maritime Security and the in-charge of the vessel registration, has not announced any further extension to the registration period.

The PCG-7 earlier announced that as early as 4 a.m. on Saturday, vessels that were not part of the fluvial fleet would need to be cleared from the Mactan Channel. The old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge will also be closed to vehicular traffic starting 5 a.m. until the end of the fluvial procession. During the fluvial dry run last Monday, January 13, the seaborne parade which will kick off from the Captain Veloso Pier in the Naval Forces Central Visayas (Navforcen) at 6 a.m., is expected to dock at Pier 1 in Cebu City within 1 hour and 30 minutes. | dbs