Warm Cebuano welcome for 608 tourists, balikbayans

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Six hundred eight tourists and balikbayans (returning residents) are expected to arrive in Cebu from four domestic and international flights today, January 16, to celebrate Sinulog.

They will be welcomed with a rondalla, Sinulog dance performance and leis.

Watch video here:

https://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/849467055490374/

The warm balikbayan welcome has been conducted for 19 years under the Balik Cebu program.

Data from the airlines revealed that 39 passengers from Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight number PR 1845 arrived at 8:15 a.m. at the Terminal 1 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA). They were move to Terminal 2 of the MCIA for their welcome ceremony.

Another 12 passengers from PAL flight number PR 1849 will arrive at 10:10 a.m. The two PAL flights are from Los Angeles with connecting flights to Cebu. Also at 10:10 a.m., Eva Air’s BR 281 from Taipei will carry 293 tourists and balikbayans.

At 11 a.m., Cathay Pacific’s CX 921 from Hong Kong will have 267 passengers who will also be accorded with warm Cebuano welcome.

As of 8:34 a.m., the rondalla and Sinulog performers were set to welcome the passengers.

Most of these passengers will join the Balik Cebu welcome dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

The production show prepared by Cebuano Junjet Primor will feature Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition around the world until he landed on Cebu shores.

The Balik Cebu welcome is made possible by the a Balik Cebu Committee, Department of Tourism, Mactan Cebu Airport Authority, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, Cebu City Government and the Cebu City Tourism Commission./elb