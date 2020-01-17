Labella on complaint over SFI-San Miguel exclusive food sale contract: ‘I’ll see what I can do’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said he is yet to see the letter of local food producers asking the mayor to intervene in the exclusive contract between the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) with San Miguel Foods over the food that can be sold at the route of the Sinulog Festival grand parade on Sunday, January 19.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital this Friday morning, January 17, Labella said that if such a request was made, he will “see what he can do.”

Local food producers led by Virginia Foods Inc. president Felix Tiukinhoy questioned the exclusivity, saying this is disadvantageous to local food producers as the Sinulog Festival has always been an avenue for local food products to be showcased.

Read more: Another exclusive contract: SFI sells right to sell food, drinks at the Sinulog 2020 parade route to San Miguel Foods

He reiterated that the SFI, as an independent organizer of the Sinulog Festival, is given the right to enter into contracts for find funds for the festival.

The Cebu City government can only monitor through the Sinulog Governing Board. Thus, the SFI can enter into contracts without the need for Labella’s approval.

However, if the issue is imbued with public interest, the mayor will intervene for the sake of the public.

In this case, the mayor needs to look into the issue to find out what he can do.

He assured the local producers that he will look into their request as soon as possible./elb