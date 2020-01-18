‘Be the keepers of faith,’ priest urges Santo Niño devotees

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dark, gray clouds loomed above the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on Saturday, January 18, as devotees and even several tourists witnessed history being reenacted.

But faith coming from the mammoth crowd inside and around the Basilica compound seemed strong enough to prevent the rains from pouring down while the reenactment of the First Baptism, First Mass, and First Wedding in the country were being performed at the open Pilgrim Center of the Basilica.

The reenactment of these significant events in the life of Catholics in the country formed part of the annual celebration of the Fiesta Señor, or the Feast of the Child Jesus.

But for this year, the reenactment is a special one.

Fr. Pacifico Nohara, rector of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, told pilgrims to remember this particular reenactment since next year, 2021, the Philippines would be celebrating the 500th anniversary that Christianity has come to the country.

“As Cebuanos and devotees of the Señor Santo Niño, this (reenactment) is important. It can be remembered, 499 years ago, faith to the Señor Santo Niño began,” said Nohara, who officiated the Mass that followed the fluvial procession and the reenactment.

“These events are very significant as these mark the introduction of our Christianization,” he added.

In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan introduced Christianity to the Philippines, which ultimately became the first country in Asia to do so.

The rector also reminded the faithfuls to teach the young generation to keep their faith on the Holy Child.

“And as we move on, and history remains a history, let’s not forget to teach the younger generation about veneration and faith,” Nohara said.

Tomorrow, Sunday, January 19, a High Solemn Mass will take place at the Pilgrim Center of the Basilica Minore del SantoNiño to culminate this year’s 455th Fiesta Señor celebration./elb