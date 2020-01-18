SFI to public: Get Sinulog Grand Showdown tickets at CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) is encouraging the public, who still wants to watch the Sinulog Grand Showdown tomorrow, January 19, 2020, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) to be early in order to get a chance to get tickets.

SFI Executive Director and brother of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, Elmer “Jojo” Labella, said that because of the late distribution of the tickets, which would be in the form of wristbands, many of tickets would be available for walk-in audiences.

They should be early, even before the Mass will start at 7:30 a.m, so they can still have a chance to avail of the tickets and get good seats, although a ticket holder is definitely granted a seat.

Read more: SFI eyes wristbands for entry of Sinulog grandstand instead of tickets

Spectators can choose between four tickets/wristbands’ colors: pink, green, yellow, blue. The pink and green wristbands are priced at P1,000, the yellow at P2,000, and blue at P2,500.

Jojo said the ticket sales would always increase in the last two days before the grand parade, but SFI has yet to reveal how many tickets are already sold. On January 15, 2020, the SFI already sold 1,000 tickets out of 6,000.

Read more: Only 1,000 of 6,000 ‘tickets’ so far sold or reserved for Sinulog grand showdown at CCSC

“We really encourage them to be early if they want to watch the Sinulog at the CCSC. The tickets will be available on-site,” he said.

Jojo is confident the grandstand seats will be sold out because of many of the known contingents like the Sinanduloy cultural troupe from Tangub City, the 2019 Sinulog grand champion from Carcar City, and even a South Korean guest contingent.

The tight competition would be a must-see for the Cebuanos and should never be missed, he said.

Jojo said he was hoping the public would enjoy Sinulog 2020. /dbs