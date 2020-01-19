‘Unity dance’ of Gov. Garcia, Mayor Labella will push through next year

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The much anticipated “unity dance” of Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella didn’t push through on Sunday, January 19, 2020, but this doesn’t mean it isn’t happening in the future.

Garcia danced as promised with the contingent from Alcoy town, southern Cebu on Sunday morning but without Labella, who backed out at the last minute to concentrate on President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to Cebu City for the Sinulog 2020 Grand Ritual Showdown.

Watch Garcia’s performance here:

Labella earlier said he will dance with Garcia in a symbolic show of solidarity between the Cebu Provincial government and the Cebu City government.

But Labella had to back out from the unity dance when news came out of President Duterte’s trip to Cebu for the Sinulog.

Garcia said that Labella promised her that the unity dance will push through in the next Sinulog, which is also the 500th anniversary of the arrival of the image of the Santo Niño in Cebu.

The mayor promised the governor that not only he, but also the rest of the city officials, will join the provincial officials on stage.

“It’s something to look forward to,” said Garcia.

Garcia said she understands why Labella couldn’t dance with her during the “unity dance” with the Alcoy contingent.

The governor said that Labella was advised by the Presidential staff to be always ready to receive President Duterte in his visit.

She also understands that Labella was kept busy as the Cebu City government mainly hosts the Sinulog.

“You have to understand the position the mayor. The Sinulog really is a Cebu City event, but we, in the province, are in full support,” said Garcia. /bmjo