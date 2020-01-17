Labella backs out from dancing in Sinulog 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Those who were eager to see Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella dance to the Sinulog beat will have to hold their excitement for now.

This after Labella said he will not push through with his plan to dance with Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia after he was called to be with President Rodrigo Duterte in his visit to Cebu City on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Labella announced this in a press conference on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The mayor said he will have to “sadly” forego dancing during the Sinulog to ensure that the President’s visit will go smoothly.

“I am sad I cannot dance because I already practiced with the governor,” Labella said. “But I already danced today (January 17, 2019) after the Walk with Mary, so I still danced the Sinulog.”

He has been informed that he will be greeting the President during his arrival and will be with the country’s top official throughout his stay, giving no time for the mayor to dance with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The President’s visit would also mean that cellular phone signals would also be shut off in Cities Mandaue, Lapu-lapu, and Cebu for safety.

The mayor previously said that there will be no signal shut off for Sinulog unless the need arises. The coming of the president now means there is a need.

Signals would be temporarily turned off this Saturday, January 18, 2020, during the Fluvial Procession, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu and during the solemn procession from noon to 8 p.m.

There will be no mobile phone signals, too on the following day, Sunday, January 19, 2020, for the Sinulog Grand Parade, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Labella urged the public to be patient with the added security measure and simply prepare communication alternatives on those days.

This inconvenience, he said, is worth it in the end as the President will join the Sinulog for the very first time. /bmjo