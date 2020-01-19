Cebu province to send help to Taal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government is planning to send help to the families displaced by the continuing unrest of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in an interview in the sidelines of Sinulog 2020, said they will look into possible aid that the province can extend to the Taal victims.

“We are actually discussing how we can help because a lot of other LGUs (local government units) are also helping,”Garcia said.

However, Garcia said what the province may send may not be as much as the amount that it had sent to the earthquake victims in Mindanao.

In November 2019, the Capitol extended a sum of P20 million to eight severely affected areas in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

In an earlier interview, Garcia said the drive to immediately send help to Mindanao earthquake victims was fueled by the victims’ Visayan or Cebuano lineages.

“Tingali not as much as we gave those nga mga pobre gyud kaayo nga lungsod sa Mindanao. Daghan man sad gud nga mga Cebuano ang naapektahan [dito sa Mindanao]. Kadtong mga gikan sa Cebu unya namuyo na didto,”Garcia said.

(Maybe not as much as the amount we gave to the very poor towns in Mindanao. There are just too many Cebuanos who were affected by the earthquake there, those who came from Cebu and already settled there.) /rcg