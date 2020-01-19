18K Sinulog Grand Parade spectators at CCSC — police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are already at least 18,000 spectators in the grandstand of Cebu City Sports Center (CSSC) as of 2:30 p.m. today, January 19, 2020, to witness the Sinulog 2020 ritual showdown.

Police Major Elisandro Quijano, commander for security inside the CCSC, said they based the count on the occupied seats of the CCSC grandstand which had a seating capacity of 13,000 individuals.

Quijano said the crowd continued to arrive at noon where they were able to record at least 3,000 more who entered the area.

However, Quijano said he would have to order to soon the stop people from entering the CCSC when the lockdown of the center would be implemented, which would be part of the security protocol for the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte.

As for the crowd currently inside the grandstand, Quijano said they did not encounter any problems or received any reports related to crimes.

He said although there were prohibited items confiscated by the police at the entrance gate of CCSC, there were no reports of complaints from the owners of the items.

“Cooperative lang man sila (They were cooperative),” said Quijano.

Among the confiscated items were an alcoholic beverage, pens and several lighters and cigarettes.

Quijano said the individuals, whom the items were consfiscated from, were not arrested but only given a stern warning./dbs