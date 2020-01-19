2 million out on Cebu City’s street to watch Sinulog 2020 grand parade at past noon; number still rising

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The day of the grandest festival in Cebu is not yet over but at least 2 million people have so far congregated along the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard as of 2 p.m. today, January 19, 2020, to watch the carouse-like grand parade of Sinulog Festival 2020.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters that the count is however based on his own estimate and is not official yet.

He said at 10 a.m. today, people have completely crowded the sidewalks of the entire parade route, particularly the over kilometer stretch from the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda to the Cebu City Sports Complex along Osmeña Boulevard.

Police Captain Renz Talosig, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, said that starting from around 12 p.m., the crowd has kept on rising every minute.

He said that in his assigned area alone, starting from the CCSC all the way to Capitol Site, the crowd already stood by at least 13,000 as of noon.

The grand parade is expected to conclude at 7 p.m. However, it could extend, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to arrive to grace the event at past 4 p.m. today. /elb