Menina, Gastador selected by Marinerong Pilipino in PBA D-League Draft

Cebu City, Philippines—Cesafi standouts Darrel Shane Menina and Juan Miguel Gastador were picked by Marinerong Pilipino in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Menina, the former University of Cebu Webmaster, was picked second in the sixth round by the Skippers while Gastador, formerly of the University of San Jose-Recoletos was also selected second in the eighth round.

“Unexpected kaayo nakaka overwhelm jud ,” Gastador, the Cesafi slam dunk king, said.

(It’s very unexpected and really overwhelming.)

Menina said he is excited to be playing alongside Gastador in the D-League.

“Lipay ko kay reunited ming Miguel kay since high school pa mi last kauban nya soon mag kauban na gyud mi,” Menina said.

(I’m happy we’ll be reunited with Miguel because it was in high school when we were last teammates and soon we’re going to be teammates again.)

Gastador and Menina were teammates at the UC Baby Webmasters in high school.

The Skippers also tabbed Jamie Malonzo at no. 2 overall and other La Salle standouts Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go James Spencer of UP.

Reed Baclig was the top pick of this year’s Draft by AMA Online Education.

41 of the 137 aspirants were selected in this year’s draft.