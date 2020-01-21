inDriver still processing papers, warns drivers about risks, responsibilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Be aware of the risk and take responsibility on your own.”

This was the statement of inDriver, a new transport network company operating in Cebu, after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) is apprehending inDriver users.

In an emailed statement, InDriver explained that they were in the process of obtaining a license from the LTFRB in order to operate officially in the Philippines.

“So some problems may arise. At the moment, the driver must be aware of such risks and take responsibility on their own,” inDriver official statement read.

Read more: LTFRB-7 warns commuters: ‘inDriver is operating illegally’

It added that as of the moment, they were still working in a test mode in the Philippines and would not impose commission on their drivers.

InDriver explained that they were only an application that directly connected private drivers with passengers.

“We are not a taxi service. When using inDriver service, the use is provided with temporary possession and use of a vehicle that is controlled by its owner,” it added.

Currently, the company is still conducting a market research, since they are still new in the Philippine market.

“Our company is preparing for the process of obtaining the necessary permits in order to qualitatively provide our services within the framework of the Philippine’s legislation,” the statement said./dbs