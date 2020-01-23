A year after ambush, Reluya says threats continue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A year after the fatal ambush against their camp, San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya revealed that threats continue to loom over the family.

Reluya, in an interview with CDN Digital, said they have already taken steps to protect themselves against the threats.

“Unlike before na isalig namo nga wa bitaw ta’y kontra, wa bitaw ta’y naligsan. Karon, at least, naa na’y nagbantay. Naa na mi counteractions,” Reluya said.

(Before, we were complacent because we believed that we had no enemies. Now, at least, there are people guarding us. We already have countermeasures.)

The mayor, however, refused to elaborate on the extent of the threats against them.

Reluya added that she is still coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) the progress of the investigation on the ambush that killed her husband, former councilor Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya Jr, Municipal Investment and Promotions Officer Ricky Monterona and driver Allan Bayot.

Reluya said Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director Police Colonel Roderick Mariano informed her that the investigation is already moving forward.

Reluya also revealed that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) may soon come in to assist in the investigation on the ambush.

On Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020, residents of San Fernando town lighted candles and held a tribute as they commemorate the first death anniversary of the late councilor, Monterona, and Bayot.

For Mayor Reluya, she said that she is still hopeful that justice for her fallen husband and the other two municipal employees will be served within her lifetime.

“Kon pwede in my lifetime, in this lifetime, makit-an unta mako ang hustisya,” Reluya said in a speech after a candle-lighting tribute.

(I hope that in my lifetime, in this lifetime, I will be able to see justice.)

Reluya said she is willing to forgive but she also wants to know why the perpetrators attacked them and who orchestrated the crime. /bmjo