PNP chief orders relief of 3 Central Visayas police officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa announced that he ordered the relief of three top officials from Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) for violating his directive that prohibits all police officers from playing golf during weekdays.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Gamboa said he ordered on Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020, to relieve Police Colonel Dennis Artil, Police Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Bad-ang, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam.

Gamboa said all three police officials, all of whom are due for promotion, will also undergo investigation as part of due process.

“I have ordered last night the relief of three senior police officers in Central Visayas for violating my policy on not playing golf in weekdays namely Police Colonel Dennis Artil, Police Lt. Colonel Richard Bad-ang, and Police Lt. Colonel Glenn Mayam,” Gamboa said.

The PNP chief said the three police officials he named were spotted playing golf on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and sometimes on Wednesdays.

“No. (This is not their first time playing golf on weekdays). They were playing (golf) on Tuesdays and Thursdays at kung kapag bored sila, they play on Wednesday. That’s why I have enough basis why they should be relieved but of course under due process – they shall be investigated,” said Gamboa.

He added that Artil currently serves as a regional controller; Bad-and as chief of the finance services; and Mayam as head of the region’s drug enforcement group.

Gamboa also said that his orders might actually affect their promotions. /bmjo