Street-level target nabbed by City Drug Enforcement Unit in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A street-level target who has been in the police drug watchlist was nabbed by police in a drug operation in Barangay Gun-ob here on Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020.

The suspect was identified by police as Gaudencio Viajante, 49, residing at Sitio Tugas in Barangay Gunn-ob. He was arrested by the elements of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) led by Police Captain Felix Cleopas III in a buy-bust operation.

Police confiscated packets of suspected shabu (Crystal meth) worth P19, 000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

The suspect admitted he uses shabu but denied having involvement in the selling and denied he owns the confiscated illegal drugs.

Cleopas said the suspect has a pending case of Illegal drug possession in Lapu-Lapu City.

He is currently detained at Lapu-Lapu City Police Headquarters holding cell pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo