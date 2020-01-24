Cebu City among top city destinations for Chinese, Japanese, Koreans this Lunar New Year – Agoda

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is the among the top destinations for several tourists across Asia who want to celebrate the Lunar New Year based on a report published by global booking site Agoda.

Singapore-based Agoda, on January 23, 2020, released the list of Top Destination Countries and Top Destination Cities by tourists who want to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year this 2020 will be celebrated on January 25

“Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, sees the biggest global migration as revelers across the globe visit family and friends,” Agoda stated in their report.

The site also published the list of Top Destination Countries and Top Destination Cities for travelers from each Asian country such as China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Agoda’s report showed that Cebu City is a key tropical destination for markets from China, South Korea, and Japan.

It is the 10th most preferred destination city for the 2020 Lunar New Year for Chinese travelers; 8th for Japanese travelers; and 6th for South Korean travelers.

Agoda added that Japanese and South Korean tourists are headed to tropical destinations to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Tokyo topped Agoda’s list of Top Destination Cities preferred by travelers planning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It was followed by Bangkok at 2nd, and Taipei at 3rd.

Japan, where Tokyo is located, is also the Top Destination Country for the Lunar New Year. It is the only East Asian state in the list of most preferred countries as Malaysia and Thailand snagged the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.

Taichung, another city from Taiwan, followed Taipei in the list at 4th spot.

Osaka from Japan took the 5th spot; Kaohsiung from Taiwan at 6th; Seoul in South Korea at 7th; Kuala Lumpur from Malaysia at 8th; Tainan from Taiwan at 9th; and Chiang Mai from Thailand at 10th. /bmjo