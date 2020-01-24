Major General Faustino is new AFP Eastern Command chief

CAGAYAN DE ORO — A military general, who spent his early years with the elite Philippine Army Scout Rangers, has assumed command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Eastern Command (AFP Eastern Command) today, January 24, 2020.

Lieutenant Colonel Ezra Balagtey, AFP Eastern Command spokesperson, said Major General Jose Faustino assumed the command from acting AFP Eastern Command Chief, Brigadier General Alfredo Rosario.

Faustino commanded the Army’s 10th Infantry Division while Rosario held the AFP Eastern Command in temporary capacity after its chief, General Felimon Santos became the AFP Chief of Staff.

Balagtey said Faustino would retain the concept of focused military operations against the communist rebels in Mindanao.

At the same time, Balagtey said, Faustino would continue to push the “whole-of-nation” approach in dismantling the “shadow government” of the rebels in Mindanao towns and cities.

The 55-year-old Faustino was the former chief of the 11th Intelligence Service Unit in Davao City.

He was the former commander of the 35th Infantry Battalion and 501st Infantry Brigade based in Sulu province.

Faustino was also the former Commandant of Cadets in the Philippine Military Academy in Fort del Pilar, Baguio City./dbs