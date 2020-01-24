A Chinese New Year Special at Tin Gow

Cebu City— A brand new beginning is set to unfold as the city’s premier venue for conventions and events, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, welcomes the Chinese New Year. And what’s a better way to celebrate the festivities than to have a grand feast that everyone can enjoy.

Usher in the Year of the Metal Rat at Waterfront Cebu’s award-winning restaurant, Tin Gow, as it offers specially-crafted set menus of authentic Chinese cuisines for the whole month of January.

For as low as PHP 870.00/person, get to indulge in appetizing cuisines such as braised abalone with pork knuckles, roasted duck and stir-fried prawns with tomato sauce, and more of your Chinese favorites.

If you’re planning to celebrate the festivities somewhere else or just in the comforts of your own humble abode, be sure to visit the city hotel to take with you some Chinese delicacies that you and your family can share and bond over.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the restaurant’s specially made “tikoy”, a popular Chinese dessert made out of steamed glutinous rice, that comes in four different flavors such as Almond, Brown Sugar, Pandan, and Ube. Price starts at PHP 228.00 nett.

But if you prefer for a healthier selection, Tin Gow’s “Yeesang”, a Cantonese-style raw fish salad that consists of strips of raw fish, mixed with shredded vegetables and a variety of sauces and condiments, is the perfect one for the occasion. Get it for as low as PHP 998.00 nett and choose from two seafood flavors: prawn and salmon.

Indeed, welcoming the Year of the Metal Rat could not be a more enjoyable and festive experience at the Waterfront when surrounded by good food and great company.

Tin Gow is Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s award-winning Chinese restaurant that offers authentic and exquisite Chinese cuisines for everyone to enjoy. It is located at the hotel’s Gourmet Walk (right beside UNO restaurant). For inquiries and reservations, call Tin Gow (032) 232-6888 (local 8607).

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the hotel can be reached at (032) 232-6888.

