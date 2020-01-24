Labella: No ban of tourists from China

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella wants a more diplomatic approach in putting up precautionary measures against the spread of the feared novel coronavirus.

The mayor said he will not yet be banning tourists from China because he does not want the tourism sector to suffer too much because of the scare.

Since flights to and from Wuhan, China have already been indefinitely suspended, he said there is already minimal chances for entry from the source of the virus.

“We have already done all we could, we sent a team to the airport to help in the screening, we have warned the public,” said Labella.

As for other affected areas such as the rest of China, Thailand, Singapore, and others, Labella said it would be better to remain vigilant of the symptoms of the virus and continue to monitor these areas where patients have already proven positive to the virus.

Still, the mayor said he wants an intense monitoring of the areas already affected by the virus.

Finally, he reminded the public that boosting the immune system is the primary defense against any illness including the 2019-nCov. /bmjo