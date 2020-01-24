Celebrate Chinese Spring Festival at Crimson Resort in Mactan

The beginning of the Chinese Lunar calendar which coincides with the first sign in the 12-zodiac animal is going to be grand with Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s Chinese Spring Festival celebration.

Welcome the first day of the year of the rat, with a Wushu performance at the resort’s porte cocher then dot the lion and dragon eyes to start the dancing and festivities. Join the troop as they dance their way around the resort. Fire crackers will be lit up to ward off the negativity and a fireworks display will light up the sky. Attract positivity, abundance and good luck with the yee sang toss at the Azure Garden.

For dinner, the culinary team is laying out an elaborate Chinese, Oriental and Asian selection at Saffron Café. Find your favorite festive dish in one of the many stations in the restaurant. Ask the chefs at the live stations to make noodles and other dishes the way you like them. Don’t miss the carving station too salted crispy pork belly, Chinese roast duck and pork asado. Different dimsum, chili blue crab and snapper in sweet and sour sauce are also something to look forward too.

For dessert, attract more good luck with tikoy and rice pudding with Mandarin sauce.

The Chinese Spring Festival buffet is available from 24th-30th January for P1,800++. For reservations call Saffron Café at 032 401 9999 or email [email protected].

ABOUT CHROMA HOSPITALITY:

Chroma Hospitality, Inc. is a young, forward-thinking company crafting bold, innovative hospitality brands. Owned by Filinvest Hospitality Corporation, Chroma is the management company behind Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Cebu, Quest Hotel and Conference Center in Cebu City, Quest Plus and Conference Center in Clark, Pampanga, Quest Hotel Tagaytay and Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay. For more information please visit http://chromahospitality.com/