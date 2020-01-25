The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts Commercial Real Estate Project in Panglao, Bohol, Bellemar is now available for leasing

On October 26, 2019, Filipino-owned corporation, The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts, breaks ground in Tawala, Panglao, where soon will rise a four-hectare commercial and residential property—Bellemar.

The development is 800 meters from the Alona beach shoreline and 600 meters from the commercial center of Alona. It will boast of architectural aesthetics inspired by the Philippines’ Spanish heritage. The idea behind this is to mirror the local heritage of Bohol.

The project will feature nine commercial pavilions housing a variety of local and international businesses including food and beverage, supermarket, technology, amusement, services, lifestyle and specialty, wellness, and government satellite offices. The development will be the first to have a full mall establishment in the vicinity wherein the supermarket alone will have an area of 2,000 sqm.

Locals and tourists alike can look forward to a new and exciting Bellevue experience as Bellemar is set to open by the fourth quarter of 2020.

To learn more about Bellemar and leasing requirements, please call Phoebe at (+63) 920 6319 327 or Andrew at (+63) 917 1878 60.