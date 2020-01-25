Cebuano hoopsters Menina, Gastador thankful for Santo Niño for hearing their prayers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Just a day after the Sinulog Festival two Cebuano basketball players’ prayers were heard.

Shane Menina and Miguel Gastador are the newest drafts of the Marinerong Pilipino team in the PBA D-League.

In the latest episode of CDNSportstalk, the two promising Cebuano basketball players prayed to the Señor Santo Niño about their dreams of getting into one of the teams in the PBA D-League.

But Menina and Gastador did not just rely on their skills on the court to be picked out of 150 players in the draft.

“Kulba, Santo Niño gyud, 100 percent. Usa gyud nas akong petition,” said Gastador.

(I was really nervous, but I prayed to the Santo Niño — trust in him 100 percent. That is one of my petitions to him.)

While Menina also expressed his gratitude not just to the Señor for hearing his prayers, but also to his family for all the support.

“Akong family gyud and ang pag ampo gyud mao gyud ning na abot ko dinhi,” said Menina.

(The support of my family and prayers that is the reason I reached where I am today.)

Menina already flew to Manila last January 22 to start practicing with his new team, while Gastador is still making necessary adjustments with his schedule with his school and in playing ball. /dbs