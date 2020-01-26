‘Wang-wang’ driver set to ‘surrender’ but LTO-7’s Caindec says no need to ID girl who filmed and posted video on IG

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver who was shown in a viral video violating several traffic rules, including the unauthorized use of siren or wang-wang, will voluntarily surrender to authorities tomorrow, Monday (January 27), said Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) director Victor Caindec.

Caindec, however, said he has no interest in identifying the laughing woman who filmed the driver speeding through traffic believed to be in Lapu-Lapu City with siren blaring and who uploaded the video on her Instagram account, amid reports that she is the daughter of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The video, believed to have been taken on January 23, by a netizen under the IG name “jasminekingchan” with the caption “kanang nagdali kay may exam gi apas,” which means: “when one is in a hurry to get to an exam.”

It immediately went viral, with netizens saying that the video by “jasminekingchan”, involving another named “jnspencer21”, was allegedly taken and posted by Chan’s daughter.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Caindec said he received information that the driver, who was reportedly a male student, will submit himself for investigation.

“An emissary informed that the driver will voluntarily submit himself for investigation on Monday, 9:30 a.m. at N. Bacalso Avenue (where LTO-7’s headquarters is located),” said Caindec in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News Digital on Sunday.

The LTO-7 chief, who earlier urged the driver to surrender, also said that their agency has already identified the vehicle details and its owner on Friday afternoon, January 24.

Read more: Caindec identifying the ‘wang-wang’ student driver in viral video; urges the student to ‘surrender’

On the other hand, Caindec said LTO-7 is not interested on verifying claims made by netizens that the driver’s companion and front seat passenger is the daughter of Chan.

In the video, the woman was heard laughing as she took the video of the male driver, in a what was believed to be a school uniform, was speeding through traffic in Lapu-Lapu City, with the siren blaring.

She was giggling as she asked the driver about him using the wang-wang, to which he replied “para dili ma late” (so I won’t be late). She continued laughing along with the driver, as they urged motorists ahead of them to “padaplin!” (Get off the street!).

“LTO is not interested who the passenger is/are. (We’re interested) only on the driver and owner of the vehicle,” Caindec added.

According to a post on Caindec’s official Facebook account, the driver might also face consequences for driving recklessly, and without his seatbelt on.

Chan, on Saturday, issued a statement on his Facebook account on the incident, stressing he “will not tolerate such abuse whether it involves a friend or a family member.””

The mayor however did not confirm or deny that the woman involved is his daughter./elb