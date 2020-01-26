Baby Zeona from Ormoc out of danger but still needs help

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Good news!

Remember the premature new year’s baby. Baby Zeona from Ormoc City? Well, she’s out of danger, but she still needs our help.

Read: Parents of premature baby from Ormoc thankful for help

CDN Digital checked with Baby Zeona’s mother, Vivien Mendoza, on the progress of Baby Zeona.

“We are doing better na, we are working for proper feeding without NGT a feeding through a tube,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza, who expressed her gratitude for the progress of Baby Zeona, could not help but also think of the expenses, and that they would still need help to make it through.

“We’ve been in the hospital for 26 days already, and we are just waiting for Zeona to develop her swallowing reflex, with that dako dako na gyud among bills,” said Mendoza.

Although there were people who extended their help to the family before, they are yet again knocking on your kind hearts to help them get by.

Read: Parents of premature baby from Ormoc thankful for help

“Naa man gyud nay instrument si Lord para mo help, mag huwat lang gyud mi” she said.

(The Lord has instruments to help us. We will just wait.)

You can extend your help to Baby Zeona by contacting her mother through her Facebook account, Vivien Mendoza.

Hang in there Baby Zeona help is on the way. /dbs