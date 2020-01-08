Parents of premature baby from Ormoc thankful for help

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the premature baby from Ormoc City who needed help for her hospital bills in Cebu City?

Well, Baby Zeona, who was born seven months, is now improving, showing great progress since she was admitted in a Cebu hospital on January 3, 2020.

Her parents are thankful for all the financial help they got from Good Samaritans.

“She is now 0.5 % dependent from the oxygen machine and can now finally have breastmilk,” said Vivien Mendoza, the mother of the baby.

CDN Digital run a story of Baby Zeona after her parents took to Facebook their need for financial assistance for their second baby who was born on January 1, 2020.

Read: Parents of premature baby from Ormoc needs help for baby’s hospital expenses

Vivien is overwhelmed with inquiries from strangers on how to extend their help to the family.

“Tulo na kabuok ang ni donate after the article and we received some inquiries na for possible help,” shares Vivien.

(There were three who donated after the article and we received some inquiries for more possible help.)

Although the family is still trying to make ends meet with all the hospital bills, they are still happy seeing Zeona improve every day. They are still asking for prayers for the fast recovery of Baby Zeona. /bmjo