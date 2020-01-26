6 youth performers for Sinulog sa Naga downed by suspected food poisoning

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Six young persons who were expected to perform for the Sinulog sa Naga on Sunday, January 26, landed in the hospital after they reportedly complained of having symptoms of food poisoning.

The City of Naga Disaster and Rescue Unit (DRU) confirmed this in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital this Sunday afternoon.

They said they received the alert at around 4 p.m. and immediately deployed ambulances to transport the patients from Barangay Uling to a hospital in Barangay East Poblacion of City of Naga, which is about 24 kilometers south of Cebu City.

The six persons, all from Barangay Uling of the city, got sick after eating a lunch viand made of pork, reports from the city’s response unit said.

All patients – four females and two males said to be from aged 15 to 19 years old – are now confined at a public hospital in the city for treatment, according to the DRU personnel who asked not be named for lack of authority to speak to the media.

The Sinulog sa Naga is an annual celebration held in the city every fourth Sunday of January initiated by the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Francis of Assisi in Naga City, taking off from the world-famous Sinulog Festival held in Cebu City every third Sunday of January.

The celebration, participated in by contingents from different barangays in the city, culminates with a parade around the city’s main streets and a Halad presentation at the city’s St. Francis Ocean Park. /elb