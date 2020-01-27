Cabbie falls asleep at the wheel, hits 4 persons crossing road, crashes into 2 vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A taxi driver who allegedly fell asleep hit four persons, who were crossing the street along N. Bacalso Avenue corner Aznar Road, Poblacion, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City this morning, January 27, 2020.

Policemen of the Pardo Police Station arrested Norman Cansancio Nacario of Talisay City, the driver of the taxi that rammed four persons, who were crossing the pedestrian lane and crashed to the oncoming vehicles on the left lane.

The four persons who were injured were identifed as Glaiza Mae Tago, 5; Melfred Potenciano, 11; Richard Alcantara, 15; and Cedrick Labrador, 30.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Reynante Abuzo, investigator of the case, told CDN Digital that the three students were rushed to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) after sustaining scratches on their knees and elbows.

However, the Potenciano was transferred to a private hospital for further treatment after hitting her head on the pavement when she was hit.

Quoting the statement of Nacario, Abuzo said that while traversing the road, Nacario fell asleep and stepped on the clutch of his vehicle that made him overspeed and not notice the crossing people.

Abuzo said that Nacario tried to avoid the persons on the street by making a left turn but instead crashed unto a Nissan Frontier and Toyota Avanza vehicles.

The front bumper of the the three vehicles were damaged upon impact, but the drivers were fortunately unharmed.

Nacario did not tested positive during the liquor test this morning, however, Abuzo said they will still be filing a case as the actions of Nacario was still reckless that resulted to the accident.

“Kung gikapoy siya, nipahuway nalang unta siya (If he was tired, he should have just have taken a rest),” said Abuzo.

As of this time, Cansancio is detained in Pardo Police Station pending the filing of a case of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple physical injuries and damage to properties./dbs