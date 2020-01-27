CPA mulls emergency purchase of thermal scanners for Cebu ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority is planning to purchase at least 16 thermal scanners for all the ports in Cebu province to detect passengers that show signs of 2019 novel coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV).

Edmund Leopoldo Jr., acting CPA Safety and Environmental Management manager, committed during the multi-agency meeting at the Capitol this morning, January 27, 2020, to install the scanners as part of their deterrence effort on the entry of the 2019-nCoV in the province.

Leopoldo represented the CPA in the meeting with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia; Dr. Jaime Bernadas, Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) regional director; representatives from the health sector; Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority and the airport operator, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

Leopoldo said he would consult with the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) of the CPA if the purchase of the scanners might be done under emergency procurement to expedite the process.

Garcia, in a separate interview, said while the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) already had thermal scanners in place, there should also be no letup in the monitoring in ports since some tourists also use them as their ports of entry into the province.

“We have to strengthen the preventive aspect. How can we do this? We will be strengthening the pre-entry, the entry, the stay stage of these tourists before we arrive at the curative stage,” Garcia said.

The governor added that hotels and accommodation sector would also play a vital role especially in monitoring the tourists during their stay in the province.

Garcia said she had yet to consider different factors before she would announce if the province would be implementing a ban on the entry of Chinese tourists here.

On Thursday, January 30, Garcia will be having another meeting with the different agencies, including the Chinese Consulate to discuss further measures in addressing the 2019-nCoV scare./dbs