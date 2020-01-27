Suspected coronavirus case in Camiguin negative

CAGAYAN DE ORO—Health authorities in Camiguin Island said on Monday, January 27, that a tourist earlier suspected of being infected with the Novel-coronavirus, was tested negative by a team of experts.

Camiguin Provincial Health officer Gretchen Cabalang said the patient is now in stable condition and is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital today.

Cabalang said a team of doctors from the Department of Health Region 10 arrived last weekend and a test was done on the patient.

“We would like to assure the general public we will continually monitor the person,” Cabalang said in a statement.

She said they will also be monitoring the travel companions of the tourist who also visited the resort island.

Cabalang did not mention the nationality of the patient.

In his press conference in Manila today, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said 11 persons are under strict monitoring for suspected infection of the respiratory illness.

Duque said these persons were confined in hospitals in Muntinlupa City, Pasay City, Kalibo in Aklan, Tacloban, El Nido in Palawan, Cebu City, and Camiguin Island.

Duque said all of the patients presented symptoms like fever, cough, colds, shortness of breath, and travel history to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new strain of coronavirus was believed to have originated. /rcg