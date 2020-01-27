EO against coronavirus issued: Daanbantayan resorts’ frontliners should wear face masks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Front desk employees of the different resorts in Malapascua Island in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu will now be required to wear face masks while attending to their respective works.

Mayor Sun Shimura ordered the wearing of the face mask in an Executive Order which he issued on Monday, January 27, 2020, as a preventive measure against the possible spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

Resort workers in Malapascua Island attend mostly to the needs of their foreign tourists.

“The front desk personnel in all beach resorts and other accommodations are required to wear face masks and should wash their hands with soap and water frequently,” said Shimura’s EO.

Shimura’s EO also directed resort operators to obtain data on the travel history of their guests at least 15 days ahead of their supposed arrival, their itinerary and check on their passports to determine where they came from before their Cebu visit.

“If noticed that the guest is from Wuhan, China, the guest should be quarantined and refrain from exposure to (the) public,” the EO reads.

Shimura’s EO also requires resort employees to always cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or the sleeves of their uniforms when coughing or sneezing while used tissue should be disposed in closed garbage bins.

They should also wash their hands with soap and water after they sneeze or attend to someone who is sick to prevent the possible spread or viruses.

At the same time, they are also discouraged from spitting in public and are required to immediately seek medical intervention when they experience fever, coughing and difficulty in breathing.

“For the protection and welfare of everyone, there is a need to observe the following health measures,” the EO said./dbs