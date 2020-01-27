Cebu City, Philippines–Ingon sila, ang mani maka pa bright.

This claim is supported by the fact that every 100 grams of peanuts contains 4.6 milligrams of iron, according to dailyiron.net.

Iron brings oxygen to different parts of our bodies, including our brain, for our physical and mental activities.

So start getting that much needed protein and buy some peanuts!

It isn’t difficult to find them and it isn’t expensive either.

At the Carbon Public Market in downtown Cebu City for example, peanuts can be bought at P80 per “gantang,” a type measuring box.

At the public market in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, a gantang of peanuts is priced at P100. Smaller units are also available at P60 and P20.

Different places have different prices so maybe peanuts in your area may come cheaper or a little bit more expensive.

So feed that brain and find some peanuts. /bmjo