Cebu-based beauty queen wants to join Miss Universe Philippines 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Cebu-based beauty queen is set to file for an application to the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

Binibining Cebu Heritage Lou Dominique Picson, 24, will try her luck in the prestigious beauty competition, according to her manager, Danny Booc.

“Last minute decision na mag MUP siya kay mag Binibining Pililpas man unta siya,” Booc said. “I also convinced her.”

(It was last-minute decision that she’d join MUP because it was supposed to be the Binibining Pilipinas.)

Picson, who is from Catbalogan City, is also under the Aces and Queens Camp, the same camp of Apriel Smith, who also signified her intention to join the pageant.

Read: Apriel Smith to submit application for Miss Universe Philippines

The 5-foot-7 Piczon was crowned Ms. Catbalogan City Athletic Association 2008, Ms. Summer Queen 2013 1st runner-up, USJ-R Ms. Intramurals 2014, Ms. Mandaue 2014, Reyna ng Aliwan 2016 2nd runner-up, before being crowned as Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018.

Picson and Smith are set to file their application on January 30, 2020. They will be screened on February 1. /bmjo