1 policeman killed as armed men ambush convoy of police general in Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental—Armed men, suspected to be communist rebels, ambushed a three-car convoy of a police general who was inspecting police stations in Talakag, Bukidnon on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020.

Colonel Ruel Lami-ing, director of Bukidnon police, told CDN Digital one policeman was already killed while three security escorts of Police Regional Office 10 Directorate for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO) deputy director Police Brigadier General Joselito Salido were wounded when they were ambushed in Barangay Tikalaan and Dominorog, in Talakag town, Bukidnon at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The identity of the policeman who was killed is still unknown as of this posting

General Salido is reportedly unhurt and was extracted from the ambush site and brought to a nearby village.

Lami-ing said there is an ongoing firefight as police and army units rushed to the ambush site.

Among those wounded, Lami-ing said, was Captain Ramil Gighie, head of Salido’s escorts. /bmjo