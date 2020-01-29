Palma to priests: Offer hosts by the hand during communion to fight coronavirus

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is urging priests to offer the communion by the hand instead of putting the host into the mouth of a faithful during masses as a precautionary measure against the 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCov).

According to Palma such a measure had been implemented even before the outbreak of 2019-nCov, especially during the outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS-Cov) in 2001.

Palma said that he is now coordinating with the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) for the possible issuance of a pastoral letter for such purpose.

Palma, however, explained that a communion is an act of Catholics in showing their devotion to the Lord Almighty and it doesn’t matter how the host was accepted by a faithful.

“Yung iba is suggesting that, but depende sa pari kay some people, the logic man gyud sa communion is devotion. But ang point is, is it so dangerous nga putting it into the mouth would complicate matters so probably encourage people nga sila nalang,” Palma said.

He added that they are also currently coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) to give them more information about the virus.

Aside from this, Palma also said that he will be issuing an Oratio Imperata or a special prayer against the 2019-nCov.

“I will call the chancellor to compose the prayer,” he added. /rcg