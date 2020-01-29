PresyoMerkado: Load up on Vitamin C with pomelo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At this time when we need to load up on Vitamin C to stave off viruses and diseases, eating pomelo will be a good choice.

Pomelo is particularly rich in vitamin C and potassium and contains several other vitamins and minerals, as well as protein and fiber, according to healthline.com.

This fruit is also known for having a low amount of calories (230 calories) for its big size (610 grams) and could possibly help in weight loss.

In Cebu City, Pomelo can be bought at the market in front of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa for P80 each.

Enjoy this citrus fruit full of fiber and protein, that also keeps you full for a long time. /elb